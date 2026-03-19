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Updated 19 March 2026 at 01:28 IST

White House Says China Agreed To Postpone Trump's Beijing Trip

The ​White House said on Wednesday ‌that China had agreed to postpone U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, ​originally scheduled in just two ​weeks.

Thomson Reuters
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White House Says China Agreed To Postpone Trump's Beijing Trip
White House Says China Agreed To Postpone Trump's Beijing Trip | Image: Reuters

Washington DC:  The ​White House said on Wednesday ‌that China had agreed to postpone U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, ​originally scheduled in just two ​weeks.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the ⁠White House was working to secure ​a new date for the ​visit as soon as possible.

Trump, citing the demands of the Iran war, said on ​Tuesday that he would ​take the trip to Asia in "about five ‌or ⁠six weeks" but did not specify a date.

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing ​strategic guidance ​to ⁠bilateral relations," said a spokesperson for China's embassy ​in Washington in response to ​a ⁠request for comment. "China and the U.S. will continue to maintain ⁠communication ​on President Trump’s ​visit to China."

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Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 19 March 2026 at 01:28 IST