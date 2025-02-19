White House Shares 'ASMR' Video Showing Deportees in Chains During Deportation Flight | Watch

Washington: The White House on Tuesday released a video titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," featuring immigrants in shackles as they boarded a deportation flight. According to CNBC News, the flight departed from Seattle.

The post shared on X shows various clips of officers preparing restraints, chaining deportees, detainees walking in chains, and individuals boarding a plane.

The White House's use of the term ASMR in this context drew reactions online, including from billionaire Elon Musk, who responded with “Haha wow.”

The 40-second video includes close-up shots of handcuffs being laid out, officers securing restraints, and detainees walking up steel steps to the aircraft. None of the individuals' faces are visible.

The video was originally posted by the Seattle office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with the caption "REMOVAL FLIGHT. A group of undocumented aliens are flown from Seattle as part of a process to finalize return to their home countries," CNBC reports.

One X users also reacted to the video, with one calling its posting on the White House's official account "based." Another questioned, "How much did this security theatre cost the American taxpayer?" A third user expressed surprise, saying, "I never thought I would hear an ASMR video of deportation."

Notably, after assuming office on January 20, Donald Trump has increased deportations of illegal immigrants from the United States. Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation in American history as part of his strict immigration policies targeting approximately 11 million undocumented migrants.