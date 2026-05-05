'Suspicious Individual...Firearm': US Secret Service Confirms Shooting Near White House While Trump Attends Event Inside, Armed Man Shot

New Delhi: Just days after the security breach at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the U.S. Secret Service reported that its officers confronted an armed and "suspicious individual" near the White House on Monday.

According to Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn, agents patrolling the outer perimeter of the complex identified the individual, who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

When approached by officers, the suspect briefly fled on foot and opened fire in their direction. Law enforcement returned fire, striking the individual and bringing the pursuit to an end. The incident triggered a brief lockdown of the White House as a precautionary measure while the scene was secured.

Suspect was hospitalised

Secret Service officers then returned fire, striking the suspect, who was subsequently hospitalized, Quinn added.

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According to Quinn, Vice President JD Vance's motorcade had transited through the area "not long before" the incident occurred. However, the Secret Service deputy director clarified that there was no indication the suspect intended to approach Vance's motorcade.

Additionally, a juvenile bystander was hit by the suspect's gunfire but did not receive any life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital, Quinn noted.

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Agents observed "visual print of a firearm" in considering the individual's behavior as suspicious when he was spotted, Quinn told reporters. The suspect was not on the White House property, Quinn said.

Security heightened

The incident has significantly amplified security concerns in a city already reeling from the high-profile assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents' Dinner late last month.

Federal authorities are currently investigating the suspect's motives and looking for any potential links to the previous security breach at the Washington Hilton, though no immediate connection has been confirmed.

What Quinn Said?

Quinn was asked if Monday's incident was linked to "other recent attempts" on President Donald Trump's life. Trump was ​in the White House when this incident unfolded.

"Whether or not it ​was directed ⁠to the president or not, I don't know but we will find out," Quinn said.

The Secret Service deputy director confirmed that a weapon was recovered from the suspect but did not elaborate. The ⁠Secret Service said ​earlier its personnel were on the scene of the ​officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.

The DC Police Department was handling the probe.

What Happened on April 25

The April 25 White House Correspondents' Dinner was upended by a violent security breach when 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen stormed the Washington Hilton. Armed with a shotgun and pistol, Allen bypassed checkpoints and fired at a Secret Service agent, striking his ballistic vest.

The attack sparked chaos among 3,000 guests, including President Trump, who was rushed to safety. Allen was apprehended after a brief chase and now faces charges for the attempted assassination of the President.