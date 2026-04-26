White House Shooting: First Image of Suspect Surfaces, Attacker Identified As 31-Year-Old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance

New Delhi: First images of the shooting suspect during the White House Correspondents' Dinner being tackled by the Secret Service at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

The first image of the suspected shooter involved in the security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner venue has emerged, offering an initial look at the man at the centre of the unprecedented incident. The photograph, now shared by Trump on truth social, shows the suspect shortly after he was apprehended following the chaos at the host hotel.

Shortly after the image surfaced, authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. Officials are continuing to piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting scare, which marked one of the most serious security breaches in the event’s history.

Trump Shares Security Footage on Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that security footage from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident has been released, posting about it on his social media platform Truth Social. In his post, Trump suggested that the visuals shed more light on the sequence of events during the security scare at the venue. However, officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity or details of the footage, as investigations into the incident continue.

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