White House Shooting LIVE: Trump Says Correspondents Dinner Shooter Was A 'Lone Wolf', Rules Out Iran Link
During the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Trump and attendees were evacuated due to a shooting at the Washington Hilton hotel. One suspect, identified as a 31-year-old California man, is in custody and will face charges
- World News
- 2 min read
During the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Trump and officials were evacuated due to a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel.
One person is in custody, and the Secret Service confirmed the president and all protectees are safe. The dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days as announced by Trump.
President Donald Trump said a suspect “armed with multiple weapons” charged a security checkpoint before shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. Trump was rushed off stage, and his Cabinet members are all safe following the attack, sources said.
The suspect, who is in custody, will be charged soon, acting attorney general Todd Blanche said. Authorities have identified him as a 31-year-old California man, law enforcement officials told
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
WHCA President Addresses the Attendees, Says the Event Will Be Rescheduled
White House Shooting LIVE: Weijia Jiang, Senior White House Correspondent, informed journalists post-president's departure that a press briefing would occur soon and the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days. Emphasizing journalism's role during crises, she reflected on First Amendment freedoms, expressing gratitude for everyone's safety and future gatherings.
Trump Releases Security Breach Footage, Shooter's Photos After WH Correspondents' Dinner Chaos
White House Shooting LIVE: US President Donald Trump has claimed that security footage from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident has been released, posting about it on his social media platform Truth Social. In his post, Trump suggested that the visuals shed more light on the sequence of events during the security scare at the venue. However, officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity or details of the footage, as investigations into the incident continue.
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White House Shooting: Attacker Identified As 31-Year-Old Cole Tomas Allen, First Image of Suspect Surfaces
White House Shooting LIVE: The first image of the suspected shooter involved in the security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner venue has emerged, offering an initial look at the man at the centre of the unprecedented incident. The photograph, now shared by Trump on truth social, shows the suspect shortly after he was apprehended following the chaos at the host hotel.
'Let the Show Go On': Trump Reacts After Shooting Scare, Praises Secret Service For Quick Action
White House Shooting LIVE: Donald J. Trump praised security agencies following a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, supporting the decision to proceed with the event. He commended the Secret Service and law enforcement for their quick actions, confirmed the shooter was caught, and encouraged the program to continue.
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Washington Hilton Hotel Commonly Stays Open to Public, While Security is Focused on Ballroom
White House Shooting LIVE: The Hilton hotel, hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner annually, stays open to regular guests. Security focuses on the ballroom, not the entire hotel, allowing disruptions in public areas, such as protests where guests displayed banners, leading to interventions by security personnel to remove them.
US President Trump Evacuated After Gunshots Fired At White House Correspondents' Dinner
White House Shooting LIVE: On Saturday night, a security breach led to the evacuation of President Trump and officials, including Vice President Vance, from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a shooter was apprehended, with no reported injuries.