White House Shooting LIVE: Trump Says Correspondents Dinner Shooter Was A 'Lone Wolf', Rules Out Iran Link | Image: Republic

During the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Trump and officials were evacuated due to a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel.

One person is in custody, and the Secret Service confirmed the president and all protectees are safe. The dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days as announced by Trump.

President Donald Trump said a suspect “armed with multiple weapons” charged a security checkpoint before shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. Trump was rushed off stage, and his Cabinet members are all safe following the attack, sources said.

The suspect, who is in custody, will be charged soon, acting attorney general Todd Blanche said. Authorities have identified him as a 31-year-old California man, law enforcement officials told

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