Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Operators Behind President Nicolás Maduro's Capture in Venezuela | Image: X

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by the U.S. Army's Delta Force, according to reports.

Delta Force serves as the U.S. military’s premier counterterrorism unit.

President Donald Trump confirmed the development via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote.

"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” the post added.

The capture of a sitting head of state has sparked intense global curiosity regarding the elite American unit that executed the operation.

Who are Delta Forces?

Often referred to as the "tip of the spear," the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1st SFOD-D) represents the pinnacle of the U.S. Army’s tactical capabilities. While the public knows them as Delta Force, within the military community, they are more commonly called The Unit, CAG (Combat Applications Group), or Task Force Green.

Operating under the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Delta Force is a Tier-1 asset tasked with the nation's most sensitive and high-stakes assignments. Their expertise is utilized for:

Counterterrorism: Neutralizing global threats before they reach domestic soil.

Hostage Rescue: Precision recovery of personnel in hostile environments.

Direct Action: High-intensity raids to capture or eliminate high-value targets (HVTs).

Special Reconnaissance: Gathering intelligence behind enemy lines.

What Defines a Delta Operator?

Becoming a "D-Boy" requires more than just physical prowess. It demands a unique psychological profile capable of extreme adaptability.

The recruitment is notoriously rigorous, drawing the majority of its candidates from the 75th Ranger Regiment and Green Berets.

Selection Process

The unit employs one of the most grueling "wash-out" courses in the world, focusing on land navigation and mental endurance.

Specialization Required

Training centers on mastery of Close-Quarters Combat (CQB), advanced marksmanship, and technical surveillance.

Delta Missions

Delta operates in the shadows. Their missions are typically classified, and the government rarely acknowledges their specific involvement in operations.

Organizational Structure