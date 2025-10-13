Who Are The Seven Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas as Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect | Image: IDF/X

In a big sign of hope for peace after two years of devastating war, Hamas on Monday released seven Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by US.

Confirming the freedom of the hostages, Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The Government of Israel embraces our hostages who have returned to their border.” The freed hostages were identified as Alon Ohel, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor, and Omri Miran.

Emotional Homecoming

Families and tens of thousands Israelis, who gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, erupted into applause and tears as television networks confirmed that the seven hostages had been handed to the Red Cross in southern Gaza.

According to the officials, the hostages are now with Israeli forces at the Gaza Strip and will soon return home. They will undergo medical evaluations before being reunited with their families.

"The Government of Israel, the security establishment, the Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing, and the Prime Minister’s Office Hostages, Missing and Captives Authority will be with them and their families throughout the reception and rehabilitation process," the statement mentioned.

The Government of Israel has also expressed its commitment to ensure the return of all the hostages. "We will work relentlessly and with determination," it added.

Quoting from the Book of Nehemiah, the Prime Minister’s Office said - ‘And all the congregation of them that returned from the captivity made sukkot and dwelt in the sukkot...and there was very great joy.’

Who Are the Freed Hostages

Alon Ohel (24): A talented musician from Lavon, Alon was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. Friends describe him as a cheerful and creative spirit who dreamed of studying at the Rimon School of Music in October 2023 when he returned from his big trip to the East, and to move into a shared apartment with his friends in Tel Aviv.

Eitan Avraham Mor (25): From Kiryat Arba, Eitan was working on the Nova festival’s security team when he was captured. Known for his kindness and optimism, he continued to encourage fellow captives even while imprisoned underground.

Gali and Ziv Berman (28): The twin brothers from Kibbutz Kfar Aza were taken from their home community, where they worked together at a sound and lighting company. The two share an unbreakable bond and a deep love for soccer and music.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24): From Alfei Menashe, Guy is a former IDF fighter with a passion for Japanese culture and anime. He was taken hostage from the Nova festival along with a close friend.

Matan Angrest (22): A soldier from Kiryat Bialik, Matan was captured during fierce fighting at the Nahal Oz outpost. Three of his friends fell in battle. During his kidnapping he was lynched while unconscious, and according to several testimonies he was starved and severely tortured in captivity.

Omri Miran (47): A Shiatsu therapist and father of two, Omri was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz as he tried to shield his wife and daughters. His youngest child, Alma, was only six months old at the time of his capture.

Why Is Gaza Ceasefire Significant?

The release of Israeli hostages on Monday marked the first phase of a broader exchange in which 13 more Israeli hostages are to be freed alongside 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. The bodies of 28 deceased hostages will also be handed over in the coming days, although the exact timing remained unclear.

The ceasefire has also paved the way for increased humanitarian aid into Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since the conflict erupted.