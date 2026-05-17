WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak in Congo, Uganda An Emergency of International Concern

New Delhi: The ‌World Health Organization on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern".

The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of ​a pandemic emergency but said countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high ​risk for further spread.

The U.N. health agency said in a statement, opens new tab that 80 suspected ⁠deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday in DRC's ​Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

International Spread Documented, WHO ​says

The DRC health ministry had said on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province.

Advertisement

There could potentially be a much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported, the ​WHO said, given the high positivity rate of the initial samples and increasing number of suspected ​cases being reported.

The outbreak is "extraordinary" as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains, ‌it ⁠said.

Advertisement

The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some such cases of an international spread already documented, the agency said, advising countries to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms and undertake cross-border screening and screening at main internal roads.

In Uganda's capital, Kampala, two apparently ​unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including ​one death, were reported ⁠on Friday and Saturday, from people travelling from the DRC, the WHO said.

A laboratory-confirmed case was also reported in the DRC capital, Kinshasa, from ​a person returning from Ituri, the WHO said.

Bundibugyo virus-disease contacts or cases ​should not travel ⁠internationally, unless as part of a medical evacuation, the WHO said.

The agency advised immediately isolating confirmed cases and monitoring contacts daily, with restricted national travel and no international travel until 21 days after exposure.

At ⁠the ​same time, the WHO urged countries not to close their ​borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border ​crossings that are not monitored.