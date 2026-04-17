Who Holds Actual Power In Pakistan: Munir’s Tehran Visit Exposes Where Real Power Lies

Islamabad: In diplomacy, it is always said that protocol is never accidental. Who steps off the plane first, who gets the embrace, and who stands in the shadows often signals more about a country’s real power structure than any press release ever could. These days, Pakistan is reflecting a similar reality, adding another chapter to it, when on Wednesday, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir landed in Tehran for a high-stakes diplomatic mission, claiming efforts to broker peace in Iran. However, the visuals from the tarmac did not just hint at who runs Pakistan, but they loudly exposed the true reality.

At the airport, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, second in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Cabinet and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who also accompanied the Pak army chief, was barely visible as he followed Munir down the aircraft steps. Further, more shocking was the presence of Munir’s aide-de-camp hovering close behind him, holding a bulletproof shield, a level of protection typically reserved for heads of state, not military chiefs on foreign visits.

It was after these visuals, which many were watching, that the scene confirmed what has long been an open secret in Islamabad, that the military establishment and not the elected leadership is where authority truly resides.

The Pakistani delegation’s trip to Tehran came at a critical moment, following the first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 11, which ended without agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, or the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. With regional tensions still elevated after the US-Israel war on Iran that began in the last week of February, Pakistan has unsuccessfully positioned itself as a broker. The Pakistan army’s media wing, ISPR, confirmed that Field Marshal Munir led the delegation to Tehran, carrying messages in order to keep backchannel talks between Washington and Tehran alive.

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Tehran's Reception Rests The Military Vs Elected Leadership Debate

The analysts also noticed the treatment, suggesting that the reception in Tehran left little room for interpretation. At the airport, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi personally received the delegation and embraced Munir as soon as he stepped onto the tarmac. Araghchi later posted on X that he was “delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran” and thanked Pakistan for hosting the dialogue, calling it a reflection of the “deep and strong bilateral relationship”. Surprisingly, the post on X made no mention of Interior Minister Naqvi.

The video shared by Araghchi captured the hierarchy in motion, with Munir descending first from the plane, receiving a warm greeting, and walking ahead. Naqvi appeared behind him, quiet and largely out of frame. Additionally, Munir’s military aide followed with a bulletproof shield raised, a precaution rarely seen for visiting army chiefs. The analysts stated that in democracies, the elected leaders front such delegations, but in Pakistan, the script often flips.

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Pakistan's Pattern Of Power

Here, it is pertinent to mention that Naqvi is not a junior figure in the Pakistani government. Besides being number two in Shehbaz Sharif’s Cabinet, he heads the PCB, one of the most influential bodies in Pakistan. However, in Tehran, he appeared to be a second player in the main act, with the observers saying that the imagery explained how Pakistan’s foreign and security policy remains steered by Rawalpindi rather than the Prime Minister’s Office.

Notably, this is not the first time Munir’s security detail has drawn attention. A video from his 2026 World Economic Forum appearance in Davos also drew sharp attention over speculation that he wore a bulletproof jacket under his suit. However, the Tehran footage was clear, which captured the shield, in plain sight, reinforcing the image of a military chief operating with the trappings of a head of state.

Fawad Chaudhry Calls Munir ‘De Facto Leader’

Amidst the ongoing efforts to end the West Asia crisis, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who served in Imran Khan’s Cabinet, stated that there was no ambiguity about who leads Pakistan’s mediation efforts. “Frankly, there are no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General Asim Munir. He is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now is with the Field Marshal or CDF…..Even yesterday, President Trump actually named General Asim Munir as the Leader of Pakistan, and he has not even bothered to talk about Shehbaz Sharif,” Chaudhry said.

The foreign analysts suggested that for decades, Pakistan’s army has played a dominant behind-the-scenes role in politics and foreign affairs. Elected governments have come and gone, but control over sensitive diplomatic and security files has often rested with the military high command and Munir's Tehran visit simply dragged that dynamic back into daylight.

Pakistan Brokering Again After Failed Attempt

According to reports, the Pakistani side is pushing to broker a second round of direct US-Iran talks. ISPR stated that Munir’s delegation met key Iranian leaders to deliver fresh messages to bridge gaps between Washington and Tehran. However, the fact that the army chief and not the foreign minister is fronting the outreach has only intensified the perception that Pakistan’s nervous system runs through its military.

On the other hand, the optics remained awkward for Shehbaz Sharif’s government, as while his administration remains in office, day-to-day calls on diplomacy and security appear to sit with the army chief. On Wednesday, the Tehran tarmac did not just create a similar impression, but it confirmed it for a global audience.