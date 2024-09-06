sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:58 IST, September 6th 2024

Who Is Alina Kabaeva? Vladimir Putin’s Alleged Partner Sanctioned By US

U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast and alleged romantic partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. sanctions Alina Kabaeva, a woman linked to Putin facing financial penalties
U.S. sanctions Alina Kabaeva, a woman linked to Putin facing financial penalties | Image: AP
19:58 IST, September 6th 2024