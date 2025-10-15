Who Is Ashley Tellis? Indian-Origin US Adviser Arrested Over Illegally Retaining Classified Records

An Indian-Origin US State Department advisor was arrested after being accused of retaining classified records and storing more than 1,000 pages of highly sensitive government records in filing cabinets and trash bags at home.

Ashley Tellis, who has also worked as a contractor in the Defense Department’s Office of Net Assessment, was charged in federal court in Virginia with the unlawful retention of national defense information after FBI agents searched his home over the weekend and found a trove of records marked as classified at the secret and top secret levels.

The 64-year-old was ordered detained Tuesday pending a detention hearing next week. One of his lawyers, Deborah Curtis, told The Associated Press that “we look forward to the hearing, where we’ll be able to present evidence” but declined to comment further.

Ashley Tellis charged by criminal complaint with the unlawful retention of national defense information, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 793(e). Image Credit: US Attorney's Office

An FBI affidavit cites several instances over the last month in which Tellis is alleged to have printed on government computers, or asked a colleague to print, classified documents on topics including U.S. military aircraft capabilities. Surveillance video shows him on several occasions exiting the State Department and a Defense Department facility with a briefcase in which he was believed to have stashed the printed-out papers, according to court documents.

Tellis also met multiple times with Chinese government officials in recent years, according to the affidavit. Tellis arrived to one 2022 dinner with a manila folder while the Chinese officials he was meeting with entered with a gift bag, the FBI says. The affidavit says Tellis did not appear to have the manila folder in his possession when he left the restaurant, but does not accuse him of providing any classified information during his meetings with the Chinese.

"We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens," said U.S. Attorney Halligan.

"The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served," the US Attorney said.