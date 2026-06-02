Who Is Bill Pulte, The Controversial Businessman Appointed By Trump As USA's New Spy Chief, Replacing Tulsi Gabbard

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has appointed William Pulte as the acting head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who had resigned from the post around 10 days ago.

Bill Pulte is the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the Chairman of US government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which play a crucial role in the US housing finance system.

Announcing him as the new spy chief, Trump said, "William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago."

Donald Trump replaces Tulsi Gabbard with William Pulte

Mocking his decision to appoint Federal Housing Finance Agency Director as the spy chief, a former Trump official sarcastically said, “Building homes is very similar to managing a 17-agency US intelligence community.”

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Notably, businessman Bill Pulte was named as the FHFA Director by Trump in 2025, following which he started accusing Trump's enemies of mortgage fraud.