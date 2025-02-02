Who is Captain Rebecca Lobach, US Army Soldier Who Died in the Horrific Washington Plane Crash

Washington: An American Airlines passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter mid-air near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this week, leaving no survivors. Days after the horrific mid-air collision, the US Army has released the name of Captain Rebecca Lobach, the third soldier in the military helicopter who lost her life in the Washington Plane Crash.

Who is Captain Rebecca Lobach, US Army Soldier Killed in Washington Plane Crash?

The US Army on Saturday released the name of the third soldier who died on a Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this week, killing 67 people in all.

The soldier was identified as Captain Rebecca Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina. She was an aviation officer in the regular Army since 2019 and assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The Army had initially declined to identify Lobach, an unusual decision that the agency said was made at the request of the family.

Captain Rebecca Lobach's Family Issues Statement

"She was a bright star in all our lives," her family said in a statement, noting that she worked as an advocate for victims of sexual assault and planned to become a doctor after her military service. "No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals."

Mid-Air Collision Between American Airlines Jet and Military Helicopter, All 67 People Killed

A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C, killed 67 people, including more than a dozen figure skaters. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash late Wednesday. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter.

In a somber news briefing from the White House Briefing Room on Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed that there were no survivors from the tragic mid-air collision. Starting the briefing, President Trump requested a moment of silence for the victims and their families, visibly bowing his head in respect. “I’d like to request a moment of silence for the victims and their families,” he stated, marking the gravity of the situation.

“Sadly, there are no survivors,” Trump announced, speaking to the American people during what he described as an “hour of anguish.” He detailed that the focus of operations had shifted from rescue to recovery. “The work has now shifted to a recovery mission,” he reiterated, emphasizing the shift in response strategy. “This is really shaking a lot of people, including people very sadly, from other nations, who are on the flight for the family members back in Wichita, Kansas, here in Washington, DC, and throughout the United States and in Russia, we have a Russia contingent, some very talented people. Unfortunately, were on that plane,” Trump said.