Published 15:46 IST, July 26th 2024

Who Is Ella Emhoff, The Stepdaughter Defending Kamala Harris Against ‘Childless’ Remarks?

Emhoff swiftly responded to the remark on her Instagram Stories, writing, "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?"

Reported by: Digital Desk
