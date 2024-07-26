Published 15:46 IST, July 26th 2024
Who Is Ella Emhoff, The Stepdaughter Defending Kamala Harris Against ‘Childless’ Remarks?
Emhoff swiftly responded to the remark on her Instagram Stories, writing, "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?"
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Who Is Ella Emhoff, The Stepdaughter Defending Kamala Harris Against ‘Childless’ Remarks? | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:46 IST, July 26th 2024