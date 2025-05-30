Who Is Faizan Zaki? 13-Year-Old Boy Who Won Rs 42 Lakh For Spelling 'Éclaircissement' In 2025 Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old seventh-grader from Plano, Texas, has just been crowned the champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee. | Image: Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old seventh-grader from Plano, Texas, has just been crowned the champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He won the title by correctly spelling the challenging French word “éclaircissement” in the final round of the prestigious competition.

Who Is Faizan Zaki?

Zaki’s parents, Zaki Anwar and Arshia Quadri, said his interest in spelling started as a family activity.

His victory comes after years of dedication and improvement. Faizan, a student at C.M. Rice Middle School in Dallas, was competing in the national bee for the fourth time.

His spelling journey began in 2019 when he was just 7 years old and tied for 370th place. Since then, he has steadily climbed the ranks, finishing 21st in 2023 and second last year.

“He loves it. I mean he loves the learning and words, and so that has been like, you know, it's just been very easy,” his mother told ABC Action News in an earlier interview. “We just want him to be happy and, you know, experience that. You know the whole experience of going to the bee,” she added.

His father echoed the sentiment, saying, “And if he can spell a few words there and get to a few rounds, then good for him, that would be amazing.”

In 2019, Faizan shared his love for science and space with a local news station, saying, “My favourite thing about astronomy is hypothetical objects like carbon stars and quasi stars.” He also expressed a fondness for long, complicated words.

Outside of spelling, Faizan enjoys playing video games, chatting with friends, and solving Rubik’s Cubes at lightning speed. He is also currently learning French—a skill that may have helped him confidently spell his winning word.

During the final round at the Gaylord National Resort in Maryland, Faizan’s voice cracked with emotion as he carefully spelt out “éclaircissement.” When he got it right, he dropped to the floor in disbelief and joy.

The bee’s executive director, Corrie Loeffler, called it “about the most exciting ending I’ve ever seen.”

How Much Cash Prize Faizan Zaki Won

Along with the title and the iconic Scripps Cup, Faizan takes home a $50,000 cash prize, this amounts to around approximately Rs 42 lakhs in Indian rupees. Apart from cash prize he will also receive commemorative medal.

Faizan’s win capped off a week of intense competition that began with 243 top spellers from across the U.S. and other countries, including the Bahamas, Germany, and Nigeria. He outlasted finalists from New York, California, North Carolina, and more.