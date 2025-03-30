Washington DC: Faye Hall, an American citizen, who had been arrested by the militant organisation Taliban in February this year, has finally been released and is currently in Kabul, under the care of the officials of Qatar.

Who is Faye Hall, why was she arrested and what has been her first reaction on being released, here's all you need to know…

Who is Faye Hall, US Woman Released by Taliban & Why Was She Arrested?

A citizen of the United States, Faye Dail Hall was arrested by the militant group Taliban when she had travelled to British couple Peter and Barbie Reynolds' home in Central Bamiyan province, along with their Afghan translator, in February this year.

While Taliban refused to give details regarding the reason for the arrest, reports suggest that they had been detained for allegedly operating a drone without authorisation.

Faye Hall was released on Thursday “following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar”. The source, quoted by ANI added, “Hall was received at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul and has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks. Arrangements are currently underway for her return to the United States.”

Faye Hall's First Reaction on Being Released

The official ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) page of the White House has shared Faye Hall's first reaction after being released by the Taliban; she has thanked President Trump for his efforts, calling him a ‘savior’.

She was heard saying in the video, “Mr. President, I voted for you twice. First of all, I'm so glad you're in the office. It's the new era. And in this situation, I'm glad you're the president. And thank you for bringing me home. And I've never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you, Mr. President."

She further said, "And I just want you to know, all the women in the Afghan jail, they always ask me, when is Trump coming? You, truly, they just treat you like their savior. They're waiting for you to come and set them free. And just send regards. And just don't want to forget all those women are still in jail and don't have any rights. So thank you, Mr. President. And God bless you.”