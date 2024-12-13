Who is Francois Bayrou? New French Prime Minister

Francois Bayrou was appointed as the new Prime Minister of France on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron named centrist ally Bayrou as the PM, a move, which is claimed to be an effort to calm a political crisis. Francois Bayrou's appointment came a week after the former French Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a vote of no confidence, forcing him to resign.

The 73-year old newly-appointed French PM is the founder of the centrist Democratic Movement political party (MoDem), and mayor of the southwestern town of Pau. Reportedly, Bayrou contested for the presidential post three times before rallying behind President Macron in 2017.

Francois Bayrou is a veteran centrist and ally of President Emmanuel Macron. He is the leader of the centrist MoDem party and a political heavyweight from south-western France who calls himself a “man of the countryside”.

Bayrou, earlier served as the Education Minister, and mayor of the south-western town of Pau. He has been an ally and close confidante to Emmanuel Macron since he swept to power in 2017.