Published 17:38 IST, December 13th 2024
Who is Francois Bayrou? New French Prime Minister
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that Francois Bayrou will be the new prime minister of France.
- World News
- 2 min read
Francois Bayrou was appointed as the new Prime Minister of France on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron named centrist ally Bayrou as the PM, a move, which is claimed to be an effort to calm a political crisis. Francois Bayrou's appointment came a week after the former French Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a vote of no confidence, forcing him to resign.
The 73-year old newly-appointed French PM is the founder of the centrist Democratic Movement political party (MoDem), and mayor of the southwestern town of Pau. Reportedly, Bayrou contested for the presidential post three times before rallying behind President Macron in 2017.
Francois Bayrou is a veteran centrist and ally of President Emmanuel Macron. He is the leader of the centrist MoDem party and a political heavyweight from south-western France who calls himself a “man of the countryside”.
Bayrou, earlier served as the Education Minister, and mayor of the south-western town of Pau. He has been an ally and close confidante to Emmanuel Macron since he swept to power in 2017.
Bayrou is the fourth French prime minister this year as France has struggled with a growing political crisis in a divided parliament. Barnier’s government was ousted last week after only three months in office, and Macron wants to avoid a new government facing the same fate.
Updated 17:58 IST, December 13th 2024