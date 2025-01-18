Who is Han Zheng? China Sending Its ‘Special Representative’ In Historic First To Witness US Presidential Inauguration

Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng will attend the Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States | Image: X

Washington: In a first, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States in Washington on January 20.

This marks a historic moment between the United States and China, as no senior Chinese leader has ever attended the US presidential inauguration ceremony.

China decided to send Han Zheng after Trump had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for the ceremony.

Who is Han Zheng?

Han Zheng was appointed vice president in March 2023. He is known as "number eight"—the most senior leader after the seven men in the Politburo Standing Committee.

Earlier, Han was among one of the closest aides of Xi Jinping, but after October 2022 he was no longer a part of the Politburo.

Han has put sharp focus on foreign affairs in his stint as vice president. He led a group to promote the Belt and Road Initiative—a key Chinese trade and infrastructure project.

Why is Beijing Sending Han Zheng?

After Trump secured victory, China said that it wants to work with the new US government to "find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era".

However, on the other hand, China is expecting a tariff war with the new administration in the coming months.

Since Han Zheng does not belong to the Politburo, Beijing has decided to send him so that there won’t be any future embarrassment for the Chinese leadership, according to experts.

