Who is Joe Kent? Top Trump Counterterrorism Official Who Quit Over Iran War

Washington: Joe Kent, a senior American intelligence figure and former military officer, has resigned from his position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing firm disagreement with the United States’ ongoing war with Iran.

Kent made it clear that he could no longer align himself with the administration’s approach, saying he “could not in good conscience”, support the campaign. He openly challenged the central justification for the war, maintaining that Iran did not present an imminent danger to the United States.

As Kent's resignation may be regarded as one of the most notable instances of internal dissent within the Trump administration since tensions between the US and Iran escalated into open confrontation, Republic takes a deep dive into his career and rise in the Trump administration:

His Role in the Trump Administration

In his role as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent oversaw the coordination of intelligence related to terrorism threats, integrating inputs from multiple US agencies, including the defence establishment and domestic security organisations. Kent's role placed him at the centre of key national security deliberations.

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His Career

Kent has an extensive background in national security. He previously served as a Green Beret in the US Army, undertaking several overseas deployments, and later worked with the Central Intelligence Agency, further strengthening his experience in intelligence operations.

He was appointed to lead the NCTC following a narrowly contested confirmation process in the Senate. Before taking up the post, he had also ventured into politics, contesting twice for Congress from Washington state, although he was not elected.

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Trump had nominated Kent to lead the role of the director of the National Counterterrorism Center after formerly endorsing his unsuccessful campaign.