Published 14:35 IST, July 10th 2024
Who is Kash Patel? Trump Loyalist Looks to Build Influence And Power
A little more than three years later, Patel was hired as a staffer for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence led by Rep. Devin Nunes.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Who is Kash Patel? Trump Loyalist Looks to Build Influence And Power | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:35 IST, July 10th 2024