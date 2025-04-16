Who is Krish Lal Isserdasani, Indian Student Whose Deportation was Halted by US Court Amid Trump's Visa Crackdown | Image: Republic

A federal judge in the United States has halted the sudden cancellation of an Indian student’s visa, offering major relief to 21-year-old Krish Lal Isserdasani, who is currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Student’s Visa Revoked Without Warning

According to reports, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) abruptly cancelled Isserdasani’s F-1 student visa on April 4. The reason cited was his name appearing in a criminal record, following his arrest in November 2024 for alleged disorderly conduct after an argument outside a bar. However, the court noted that Isserdasani was neither convicted nor given any opportunity to defend himself before his visa was revoked.

Judge Criticises Lack of Due Process

Judge William Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin, in his order, said that the student’s visa was cancelled without any prior notice or chance to explain the situation. “He was given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend himself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding,” said the judge.

He also stated that Isserdasani’s legal challenge against the visa termination had a “reasonable chance of success” and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 28.

Madison-based attorney Shabnam Lotfi, who is representing the student, called it a major legal breakthrough. She mentioned that the case could become one of the first nationwide victories for international students who have faced sudden visa terminations. Lotfi noted that around 1,300 international students have recently had their SEVIS records — which track the status of student visa holders — terminated without notice.

Broader Concerns Over Visa Cancellations

The Trump administration has reportedly revoked hundreds of F-1 visas of international students in recent months, many of whom had participated in pro-Palestinian protests. Some others, like a Turkish student in Minnesota, lost their visas due to old criminal records, such as a past drunk driving charge or even minor offences like speeding tickets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the actions, saying student visas are for studying and not for “destabilising” activities. He warned that students involved in such activities could face visa revocation.

Fear Among Students, Concern Among Rights Groups

According to a BBC report, lawyers say many students weren’t given any chance to appeal or fix the issues. This has led to growing fear among international students in the US, who worry that expressing opinions — especially during protests — could now affect their legal status.

Human rights groups and academics have also raised concerns. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said, “No president should be allowed to set an ideological litmus test and exclude or remove people from our country who they disagree with.”