Published 19:02 IST, January 4th 2025
Who is Morgan Ortagus? Trump Picks New Deputy Middle East Envoy
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Morgan Ortagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.
World News
Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Morgan Ortagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.
He made the announcement on Saturday (local time) on Truth Social.
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me; I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens.”
Morgan Ortagus Appointed Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East
Trump expressed hope that this appointment will help the US in bringing calm and prosperity to the “troubled region” of the Middle East.
“She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!" he added.
Who is Morgan Ortagus?
Trump shared the background details of Ortagus. He mentioned that Morgan Ortagus has had experience in diplomacy and national security and is an active US Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.
“From 2019-2021, Morgan served as spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East," he added.
After Trump's announcement, Ortagus wrote on X, "I am honoured that President Trump appointed me to the role of Deputy Presidential Envoy to the Middle East, under my dear friend Steve Witkoff. To be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump Administration in a crucial diplomatic role is a dream come true. The most important thing is that through President Trump, we bring peace and stability to a troubled region, and I'm grateful to play a small role in that endeavour."
Updated 19:46 IST, January 4th 2025