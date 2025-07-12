Lebanese Terror Operative Muhammad Shoaib Eliminated In Joint IDF, ISA Strike In Lebanon

Lebanon: Muhammad Shoaib, a Lebanese terror operative, was eliminated in a joint IDF and ISA strike in Lebanon's Nmairiyeh.

Shoaib was a significant figure in advancing terror attacks within Israel & in the weapons smuggling route from Iran to locations in the northern arena and Judea & Samaria.

He maintained ties with weapons dealers in Syria and Lebanon and operated to smuggle weapons into Israel in order to carry out terror attacks and establish terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.

Shoaib's elimination undermines the weaponisation capabilities of the various terrorist organisations operating in the northern arena and in Judea and Samaria.

After ceasefire with Iran, Israel has been continuing operations to eliminate other threats and targets that are related to Hamas terrorists.

Israeli strike kills 36 Palestinians

Israeli strikes pounded the Gaza strip overnight and early Thursday, killing at least 36 Palestinians, local hospitals and aid workers said. The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza.

Those killed outside the clinic were waiting for nutritional supplements, according to Project Hope, an aid group that runs the facility.

“No child waiting for food and medicine should face the risk of being bombed," said Dr. Mithqal Abutaha, the group's project manager.

The aid group had initially said 15 people people were killed, including 10 children. But Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies, later said that 14 people were killed, including nine children and three women.

At the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital, families prayed over the bodies of their loved ones, laid across the floor.

Omar Meshmesh held the body of his 3-year-old niece Aya Meshmesh. “What did she ever do? Did she throw a rocket at them or throw something at them? ... she’s an innocent child.”

Israel's military said it struck near the clinic while targeting a militant it said had entered Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. It said it was investigating.

Gaza’s Nasser Hospital reported a total of 21 deaths in airstrikes in the southern town of Khan Younis and the nearby coastal area of Muwasi. It said three children and their mother, as well as two other women, were among the dead.