Who Is Neela Rajendra, NASA's Indian-Origin DEI Chief Sacked Because of Donald Trump? Here's Why

Who is Neela Rajendra, NASA's DEI Chief, Sacked Because of Donald Trump? Here's Why | Image: X

Washington DC: Neela Rajendra, Indian-origin Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Chief at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), was recently sacked from her position.

"Neela Rajendra is no longer working at [the Jet Propulsion Laboratory]. We are incredibly grateful for the lasting impact she made to our organization. We wish her the very best," the Daily Mail reported, quoting JPL director Laurie Leshin. The director confirmed the DEI Chief's exit in an all-staff email sent on Thursday.

Budget Cuts and Re-Evaluation of Roles at NASA

As per a report by the New York Post, Rajendra's exit comes amidst controversies surrounding both her leadership and federal efforts to roll back certain DEI policies under the Trump administration. This scrutiny grew after a high-profile incident involving two astronauts (Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore) stranded aboard the International Space Station for nine months due to a propulsion failure.

Several critics raised concerns that NASA's focus on DEI may have distracted from more critical operational issues, including safety and performance.

Interestingly, Rajendra had previously criticized SpaceX’s “fast-paced” and “DEI-deficient” environment in 2022, citing it as a factor in the company's high turnover rates. Ironically, SpaceX played a pivotal role in rescuing the stranded astronauts by bringing them back to Earth aboard one of its capsules.

Despite reports indicating that Rajendra had managed to avoid being part of a round of 900 layoffs at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) earlier this year due to budget cuts, her recent departure suggests that even rebranded roles are under scrutiny. NASA had initially altered Rajendra’s title to "head of employee success" after removing “diversity” and “inclusion” from her role, but it appears that her position was still subject to review.

Trump's Executive Order and Its Impact on NASA

Rajendra’s dismissal is part of a wider federal effort to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Restoring the Values of Individual Dignity, Hard Work, and Excellence,” signed earlier this year after assuming the Oval Office.

The order mandates the dismantling of what it terms “radical DEI ideology” within federal agencies. It also prohibits federal hiring decisions based on race, gender, or identity criteria, emphasizing merit-based employment practices.

The order has had significant implications for various federal programs, including those at NASA, and is seen as a push to realign the agency with a more traditional, merit-focused approach.