Who is Raj Mishra, Indian Farmer's Son Elected Mayor Of Market Town In England?

Raj Mishra, originally from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, India, has been elected as the new mayor of Wellingborough, a market town in Northamptonshire, England. At 37 years old, he becomes the fifth mayor of the Wellingborough Town Council and was chosen as the councillor for Victoria Ward during the Annual Town Council Meeting.

In his speech, Raj Mishra said it was a great honour to serve as mayor. He shared his goal of working with all residents to help make the town more vibrant, inclusive, and successful. “Together, we will build a brighter future for our town,” he said.

He spoke about his connection to the local area and his dedication to helping others. “I bring local experience, professional knowledge, and a strong passion for serving the public. I want to support projects that make a real difference. I believe in listening, being approachable, and always acting honestly,” he said.

Raj Mishra, a member of the Conservative Party, will lead council meetings and represent the town at official events. For his year as mayor (2025–26), he has chosen two charities to support: the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory’s Hospice Campaign.