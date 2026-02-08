Updated 8 February 2026 at 23:20 IST
Who Is 'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi, Japan's 1st Woman Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi, the first female Prime Minister of Japan, secured a sweeping victory in the snap elections on Sunday.
Who Is 'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi, Japan's 1st Woman Prime Minister | Image: Reuters
Tokyo: Sanae Takaichi, the first female Prime Minister of Japan, secured a sweeping victory in the snap elections on Sunday. Takaichi, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Japan’, belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
8 February 2026