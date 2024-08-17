Published 13:39 IST, August 17th 2024
Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the Hindu American Looped in to Help Trump Prepare for Debate With Harris?
Born in Leloaloa in American Samoa on April 12, 1981, she was named Tulsi by her mother, who became interested in Hinduism
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Manisha Roy
Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the Hindu American Looped in to Help Trump Prepare for Debate With Harris? | Image: AP photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:34 IST, August 17th 2024