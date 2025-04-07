Who is Vaniya Agrawal, The Engineer Who Quit Microsoft Over Gaza War Protest?

Seattle: Vaniya Agrawal, an Indian-American software engineer, has hit headlines and global conversations after she resigned from Microsoft in protest over the company's alleged involvement in military operations in Gaza. Her dramatic exit followed a viral confrontation during Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary celebration, where she publicly called out tech titans Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, and Steve Ballmer for what she described as complicity in violence against Palestinians.

The Protest That Sparked Global Attention

On March 4, at Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary event in Redmond, Washington, Agrawal interrupted a high-profile panel featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and current CEO Satya Nadella.

“50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you? Shame on all of you for celebrating on their blood,” she shouted, referring to Microsoft's reported $133 million cloud and AI contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defence.

The moment was caught on camera and widely shared on social media, drawing both support and criticism. Another Microsoft employee joined her in protest. Both have since resigned.

In a company-wide email dated April 11, Agrawal explained her decision: “I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice.”

Who is Vaniya Agrawal?