‘Who Knows Surprise Better Than Japan?’: Trump’s Pearl Harbor Jibe Creates Awkward Moment With Japan PM | Image: Republic

Washington: US President Donald Trump sparked controversy after referencing the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leading to an awkward diplomatic moment caught on camera.

The remark came during a White House interaction on Thursday when Trump was asked why the United States did not inform its allies, including Japan, ahead of recent military strikes on Iran. Defending the decision, Trump emphasised the importance of secrecy in warfare.

“We didn’t tell anybody because we wanted surprise,” he said, before adding, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

The comment, widely seen as a reference to Japan’s surprise attack on the US naval base at Attack on Pearl Harbor, appeared to leave Takaichi visibly uncomfortable, with reports noting a shift in her expression during the exchange.

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Trump’s remarks were linked to ongoing tensions in West Asia, particularly US-led strikes on Iran. He argued that maintaining the element of surprise was crucial for military success, drawing a controversial parallel with historical events.

The strikes, carried out without prior notification to allies, have already raised questions among partner nations, including Japan, about coordination and transparency.

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The Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941, killed over 2,400 Americans and led to the United States entering World War II. It remains one of the most sensitive chapters in US-Japan history, often referred to as a “day of infamy.”

While Takaichi did not publicly respond to the remark, reports suggest the moment briefly disrupted the otherwise cordial meeting between the two leaders.

The exchange has since gone viral on social media, with critics calling the comment inappropriate in a diplomatic setting, while some supporters defended it as a candid or off-the-cuff remark.

Despite the awkward moment, both sides continued discussions on key issues, including regional security, maritime cooperation, and the ongoing Iran conflict.



This is not the first time Trump has drawn criticism for invoking historical events in diplomatic conversations. Observers note a pattern of provocative comments during meetings with foreign leaders, which often generate headlines and stir debate over diplomatic norms.