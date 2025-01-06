Who May Replace Justin Trudeau as Canada PM? Check List of Potential Candidates

Ottawa: Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada is likely to resign from his position this week as per latest reports, amid mounting pressure from his own political party and also the Opposition. If Justin Trudeau resigns, who may replace him as the Canadian Prime Minister? Take a look at the list of potential candidates…

Justin Trudeau To Resign As Canada PM This Week: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as Liberal Party Leader, The Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing three sources. The sources told the Globe and Mail that they don't know definitely when Trudeau will announce his plans to leave and it remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new leader is selected, the report said.

Who May Replace Trudeau as Canada PM? List of Potential Candidates

While there is no official confirmation regarding Justin Trudeau's resignation and/or who may replace him as Canadian Prime Minister, here is a list of candidates that may take Trudeau's position.

Chrystia Freeland

Former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland was a key ally of Justin Trudeau but she resigned recently, further escalating Trudeau's tensions and political turmoil in Canada. All eyes are on Chrystia Freeland who is a big figure in Canadian Politics, as a potential candidate for Canadian PM. Indian-origin MP in Canada Chandra Arya had also hailed Chrystia Freeland as Trudeau's successor, in his letter to him.

The MP openly praised the ‘political acumen' of Chrystia Freeland who had resigned from the post of Finance Minister and batted for her to replace Trudeau and lead the nation. He said, “Chrystia Freeland's resignation marked a pivotal shift. While I was disappointed by the timing of her announcement, I must acknowledge her exceptional political acumen. Whether by design or circumstance, she has emerged as a credible and stable alternative to your leadership."

Dominic LeBlanc

A Cabinet Minister of the Liberal Party and someone who is very close to Trudeau, Dominic LeBlanc is a Canadian lawyer and politician who is currently serving as Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs. Dominic LeBlanc gained prominence after he replaced Chrystia Freeland following her sudden resignation. He is a seasoned politician who has held several cabinet positions in the past decade.

Mark Carney

Another name that is part of the list of potential candidates who may replace Justin Trudeau as the Canadian Prime Minister, is the former Governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Mark Carney. Mark Carney has expressed his desire to enter politics and has been in close contact with MPs of the Liberal Party, seeking their advice to run for the country's leadership.

Pierre Poilievre

A Canadian politician who has been the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the official opposition since 2022 and a member of Parliament since 2004 representing Carleton, is another key candidate to replace Trudeau as Prime Minister. The Conservative leader has often spoken at length, about his vision for Canada and the steps he'd take to implement his thoughts.

Christy Clark