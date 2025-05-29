Who's Princess Leonor, The Spanish Royal Whom Footballer Gavi 'Rejected'?

Several reports have surfaced claiming Leonor, the Princess of Spain, was supposedly interested in Barcelona's rising football star Gavi - the 20-year-old midfielder whose skills had attracted global acclaim.

Speculation about the two first surfaced in 2022, after Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup. Rumours spread that King Felipe VI had asked Gavi for a signed jersey for his daughter, fuelling speculation of a potential relationship.

However, Gavi reportedly declined a personalized gesture for the Princess, choosing to continue his relationship with Ana Pelayo

Reports also emerged that she kept photos of Gavi in her folder, fueling the story even further.

After Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, the national team was honored by the royal family at Zarzuela Palace. During the celebration, cameras captured a brief handshake between Princess Leonor and Gavi, which quickly went viral on social media and intensified public speculation about their relationship.

Although much has been rumored, there is no confirmed evidence showing a romantic relationship between the two. The matter remains entirely speculative.

All About The Princess

Princess Leonor of Asturias, born 31st October, 2005 is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. She holds the title of Princess of Asturias among others as the first in line to the Spanish throne.

She has been educated at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, a prestigious institution and is currently undergoing military training at Spain's Naval Military Academy. Her succession would be a significant moment in Spain's history, as she would be the first Queen regnant since Isabella II in 1868.