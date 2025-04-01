Who's Virginia Giuffre? Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser Says She ‘Has 4 Days to Live’

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, says she has 'four days to live' after a car accident. | Image: X

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, recently shared shocking news about her health. She claimed that she only has a few days to live after a severe car crash involving a school bus.

Giuffre’s Accident and Health Condition

On March 30, Giuffre posted an update on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed with bruises on her face. She revealed that she had been in a serious accident where a school bus hit her car at high speed.

“They’ve given me four days to live,” she wrote, explaining that she had gone into renal failure and was being transferred to a specialist hospital. Despite the grim prognosis, she said she was "ready to go" and hoped to see her children one last time.

Her father, Sky W. Roberts, commented on the post, urging her to stay strong. “I love you and am praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,” he wrote.

While Giuffre’s claims about her accident are alarming, Australian police stated they have no records of a crash involving a school bus in recent weeks. Additionally, social media posts suggest she was in Perth in early March, raising questions about the timeline of the accident.

Who Is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) is an American-Australian activist who supports victims of sex trafficking. She was one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring.

She founded a non-profit organization called Victims Refuse Silence, later renamed Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), to help other survivors.

Giuffre has shared detailed accounts of her experiences with Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in interviews with American and British media.

Giuffre’s Connection to Epstein

In the early 2000s, Virginia Giuffre met Ghislaine Maxwell while working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Maxwell offered her a job as a traveling masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein, assuring her no experience was needed.

When Giuffre arrived at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, she found him lying naked while Maxwell instructed her on how to massage him. Giuffre later stated that Epstein and Maxwell groomed her under the pretense of training her as a massage therapist.

Between 2000 and 2002, she traveled frequently between Epstein’s properties in Palm Beach, Manhattan, New Mexico, and his private island, Little Saint James.

Allegations Against Prince Andrew