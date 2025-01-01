Who was Abd al-Hadi Sabah, Top Hamas Commanded Killed in Israeli Drone Strike?

The Israeli military, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency, has announced the killing of Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a top commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, in a recent drone strike. Sabah, who spearheaded the brutal attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, assault, was eliminated in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Who is Abd al-Hadi Sabah?

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was a commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force, specifically leading the platoon within the West Khan Younis Battalion. Known for his involvement in planning and executing terror operations, Sabah played a pivotal role in the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, where dozens of civilians were brutally murdered and kidnapped. His actions extended beyond the massacre, as he also orchestrated multiple attacks against Israeli forces during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Drone Strike Eliminates Key Hamas Leader

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency, confirmed that Sabah was killed in a precision drone strike in the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Sabah Led October 7 Attack