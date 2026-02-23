Who Was Austin Tucker Martin Shot At Trump's Mar-a-Lago? A North Carolina Man With Mysterious Motive

Florida: Austin Tucker Martin, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, was identified as the intruder who breached the secure perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida's Palm Beach on early Sunday morning. According to reports, Austin, who was reportedly missing since Saturday, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after refusing to drop his shotgun. The law enforcement agencies suspected he was planning to blast Trump's residence, given that he was carrying a fuel can as well.

According to the investigating agencies, Austin Tucker drove into the secure area near the north gate of the property, carrying a shotgun and a fuel can. He was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy, who ordered him to drop the items. He complied partially, putting down the fuel can, but then raised the shotgun to a shooting position, prompting the agents and deputy to open fire. He was carrying a gas can and a shotgun, and a box for the weapon was discovered in his vehicle.

Austin's family described him as quiet and averse to guns, adding to the mystery surrounding his actions. His cousin Braeden Fields expressed disbelief, saying Austin was a good boy who wouldn't hurt anyone. Braeden mentioned that Austin Tucker worked at a local golf course and would send money to charity. “He's a good kid…..I wouldn't believe he would do something like this. It's mind-blowing,” he said.

Trump Cancelled His Routine Weekend Visit To Mar-a-Lago

The FBI has taken over the investigation, with Director Kash Patel stating that the bureau is "dedicating all necessary resources" to the case. Austin's family had reported him missing earlier that day, and investigators believed he may have acquired the shotgun during his journey south from North Carolina. The motive behind Austin's actions is still unclear, and the investigating agencies are working to compile a psychological profile.

Trump, who was at the White House at the time of the incident, has faced previous threats to his life, including two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign. He was at the White House in Washington, DC, attending a dinner with the nation's governors. The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, praised the Secret Service's response, saying they acted "quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump's home".

What Happened At Mar-a-Lago

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Austin entered the north gate of the property as another vehicle was exiting and was confronted by the agents and a deputy. “He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him….At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said, adding that the agents and deputy fired their weapons to neutralize the threat.

The Moore County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina said a relative of Austin's reported him missing early Sunday morning. The investigators believed he picked up the shotgun on his way south.

The FBI is probing to compile a psychological profile and ascertain a motive for the incident. The law enforcement agencies have asked nearby residents to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators.

The incident has raised fears about security and the motivations behind the attack, coming amidst a spate of politically motivated violence in the US. Notably, Trump has faced previous threats to his life, including two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign.