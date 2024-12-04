Who Was Brian Thompson — United Healthcare CEO Shot Dead In Manhattan

Brian Thompson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Thompson previously led UnitedHealthcare's government programs business as CEO. This role included overseeing Medicare & Retirement, as well as Community & State, which serves Medicaid members across 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Before joining UnitedHealthcare, Thompson worked as a manager at PwC.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Iowa, where he earned the Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship in 1997 for achieving the highest cumulative GPA.