Published 21:48 IST, December 4th 2024
Who Was Brian Thompson — United Healthcare CEO Shot Dead In Manhattan
The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said on Wednesday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot dead in Manhattan, US | Image: X
According to a police report, 50-year-old executive Brian Thompson was shot shortly after 6:45 am at the New York Hilton Midtown on Avenue of the Americas near 54th Street.
Thompson was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was declared brought dead.
Who Was Brian Thompson?
