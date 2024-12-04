sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:48 IST, December 4th 2024

Who Was Brian Thompson — United Healthcare CEO Shot Dead In Manhattan

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said on Wednesday.

New York: The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said on Wednesday. 

According to a police report, 50-year-old executive Brian Thompson was shot shortly after 6:45 am at the New York Hilton Midtown on Avenue of the Americas near 54th Street.

Thompson was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was declared brought dead.

Who Was Brian Thompson?

Brian Thompson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Thompson previously led UnitedHealthcare's government programs business as CEO. This role included overseeing Medicare & Retirement, as well as Community & State, which serves Medicaid members across 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Before joining UnitedHealthcare, Thompson worked as a manager at PwC.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Iowa, where he earned the Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship in 1997 for achieving the highest cumulative GPA.

Brian Thompson was at the hotel around 6:46 a.m., having arrived early for a conference, when a masked man reportedly ambushed him, firing multiple shots along Sixth Avenue before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, according to a report in US English daily. 

 

 

Updated 21:48 IST, December 4th 2024