Inside Mystery - What Killed Key JeM Face Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Pakistan

New Delhi: In a significant development from Pakistan, Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the elder brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has died under circumstances that remain unclear, according to sources within Indian intelligence agencies.

Anwar, who was reportedly a key figure within the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, passed away in Bahawalpur. While officials have confirmed his death, the exact cause has not yet been disclosed, raising speculation and prompting security agencies to closely monitor the situation.

Who Was Mohammad Tahir Anwar?

Mohammad Tahir Anwar was believed to be closely associated with the functioning of Jaish-e-Mohammed and played a pivotal role within the organisation. Intelligence sources suggest he was actively involved in operational and logistical aspects of the group and was considered a trusted aide within the inner circle led by his brother, Masood Azhar.

Though he maintained a relatively low public profile compared to Azhar, Anwar’s influence within the group’s structure made him a person of interest for security agencies tracking terror networks in the region.

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Funeral in Bahawalpur, Messages Surface Online

According to information emerging from Pakistan, Anwar’s funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) are scheduled to be held at the outfit’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. The funeral is expected to take place at Jamia Usman-o-Ali, located near the city’s railway station on Heavy Industries Road.

Notably, the location where Anwar reportedly died has drawn further attention from intelligence agencies. It is said to be the same site where Jaish-e-Mohammed’s women’s wing, Jamaat-un-Mominat, was launched on October 25, 2025, following what has been referred to as ‘Operation Sindoor’.

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