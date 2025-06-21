Who Was Saeed Izadi? IDF Confirms Death Of Orchestrator of Oct 7 Attack

Israel-Iran Conflict: Tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran after over a week of Israel's offensive, 'Operation Rising Lion', on Iran and Iran's counterattack, ‘Operation True Promise 3.’ The war that started as an Israeli attempt to roll back Iran's nuclear capacity has taken a more intense turn now that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the death of Saeed Izadi in Israel's precise strikes in the Qom area.

This is when Israel’s foreign minister said that their strikes have delayed Tehran’s potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two or three years and the country's army chief warned that they could be engaged in a “prolonged campaign" against Iran.

Saeed Killed In Israeli Strikes

The IDF on Saturday affirmed that the head of the Palestinian division in the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Saeed Izadi, had been killed in an overnight strike in Qom, an Iranian city.

“Saeed Izadi, a founder of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike in the area of Qom," posted IDF on X.

Who Was Saeed Izadi?

As per the Israeli military, Izadi was a key coordinator between the Iranian regime and Hamas. He was one of the main orchestrators of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1200 Israelis. This was the act that ignited Israel's war on Gaza which claimed 54,000 lives of Palestinians.

Further, the IDF wrote that Izadi was also the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force and that he was responsible for military coordination between the senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian regime with key figures in Hamas.

His role, as uncovered by Israel, was to increase financial funding for Hamas from Iran, which was used for terrorist activities against Israel.