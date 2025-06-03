Who Was Sana Yousaf? 17-Year-Old Pakistani TikToker Shot Dead Hours After Her Birthday

Islamabad: A 17-year-old TikTok influencer, Sana Yousaf, was shot and killed at her residence in Islamabad just hours after she posted a video from her birthday celebration online.

According to Pakistani media reports, the shooting happened late Monday night at her home in Sector G-13, under the jurisdiction of the Sumbal Police Station.

Killer Allegedly a Guest at Her Home

Media reports suggest that Sana was shot at close range by an unknown attacker who fled the scene immediately after opening fire. Some accounts also indicate that the suspected assailant may have been a guest at the house at the time of the attack.

The police have sent her body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Sana's Death Sparks Outrage Online

Sana Yousaf, originally from Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had built a strong following on TikTok. Her sudden death has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow across social media, with many fans demanding justice and swift police action.