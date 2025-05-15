Who Was Vishnu Irigireddy, Indian-Origin Techie Among 3 Killed In Tragic Climbing Accident In US | Image: X

Washington: Vishnu Irigireddy, a 48-year-old Indian-origin tech professional, was one of the three climbers who died in a tragic mountaineering accident in the North Cascades region of Washington state over the weekend.

Vishnu, originally from India and settled in Renton, was climbing with three friends when they fell nearly 400 feet while rappelling down a steep rock face in Okanogan County. The accident happened on Saturday, May 10, reportedly due to an equipment failure when an anchor broke during their descent.

Three Dead, One Survivor

The victims have been identified as Vishnu Irigireddy, Alex Martynenko (36) of Bellevue, and Tim Nguyen (63) of Renton. A fourth climber, Anton Tselykh (38) of Seattle, miraculously survived the fall despite being injured. He walked through snowy and rough terrain overnight, finally reaching his car and driving to the nearest pay phone to call for help.

Rescue teams later arrived by helicopter and recovered the bodies of the three climbers.

“I cannot imagine how he survived,” said Olga Martynenko, the widow of Alex, recalling how her husband had sent her a final goodnight message on Friday evening before the climb.

Who Was Vishnu Irigireddy?

Vishnu was working as the Vice President of Engineering at Fluke Corporation, a technology firm based in the Greater Seattle Area. In a tribute, the company described him as an “extraordinary leader,” adding that his loss was deeply felt across the organisation.

According to family and friends, Vishnu had developed a strong passion for climbing and mountaineering over the years. He was also known for his values—integrity, compassion, and a deep desire for personal growth.

“He built a life that reflected his principles,” a tribute page on Remembr.com stated, remembering him as a valued part of Seattle’s tech and cultural community.

Tributes and Final Farewell

Vishnu’s cremation is scheduled for Thursday. In his memory, family and friends have decided to make donations to two non-profit organisations that he supported. They have invited others to join in the cause and contribute by May 22.

The sudden loss has left the Indian-American community in Seattle and his colleagues in deep shock, as they remember a man who balanced a successful tech career with a deep love for the mountains.