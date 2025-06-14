Who Were Iran’s 3 Most Powerful Figures Killed in Israeli Airstrikes?

In a dramatic and deadly escalation, at least three of Iran’s top military leaders were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Friday. The strikes, part of Operation Rising Lion, targeted Iran’s key military and nuclear sites. Among the dead were some of the most powerful men in Iran’s defence and security system, their loss is a huge blow to the country.



Major General Hossein Salami



Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since 2019, was one of the closest and most trusted military aides to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His influence ran deep, leading Iran’s most feared military force.



In a statement filled with grief, the IRGC said, “With hearts filled with sorrow and grief, we mourn the unjust martyrdom of the loyal and steadfast commander, Major-General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.” Following his death, Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as his successor.



Ali Shamkhani



Ali Shamkhani, a senior figure trusted by the Supreme Leader, was also killed in the airstrikes. A respected diplomat and security chief, Shamkhani played a key role in the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



He served as Iran’s top national security official from 2013 to 2023 and was deeply involved in nuclear talks with the United States, working as part of a high-level team chosen by Ayatollah Khamenei himself.



Major General Mohammad Bagheri



Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces since 2016, also died in Friday’s strikes. He was considered a crucial figure in shaping Iran’s military strategies over the past decade.



In 2019, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Bagheri, accusing him of helping "oppress the Iranian people," spreading terrorism and promoting destabilization across the region. Following his death, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi has been named as his replacement.

