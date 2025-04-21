Who Will Be the Next Pontiff After Pope Francis? Check Names of Frontrunners

How is an Heir to St. Peter Elected? | Image: X

New Delhi: Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday. Pope Francis had suffered from multiple health issues, including a serious bout of double pneumonia, which had recently left him in a "complex" medical condition.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, in an emotional announcement on the Vatican's TV channel, said, "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis... His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church." The Pope passed away at 7:35 AM local time (5:35 GMT) on Monday.

Pope Francis had been battling severe health challenges in recent months. After being diagnosed with double pneumonia, he underwent a chest X-ray that revealed bilateral pneumonia.

How is an Heir to St. Peter Elected?

With the death of Pope Francis, a conclave is likely to take place in the Sistine Chapel of Vatican where the 253 cardinals from around the world will participate in the voting rounds, to determine the next head.

For the rounds of voting, cardinals who are above the age of 80, will not be able to participate.

Who Are the Frontrunners to Succeed Pope Francis?

After Pope Francis’ passing the attention has turned to the potential candidates who may succeed him. Here are some of the leading names to watch:

1. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (Democratic Republic of the Congo, 65): Known for his progressive stance on issues like same-sex couples, Cardinal Ambongo is the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar.

2. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines, 67): Often referred to as the ‘Asian Pope Francis,’ Cardinal Tagle is admired for his advocacy for the marginalized, including LGBT individuals and divorced Catholics.

3. Cardinal Mario Grech (Malta, 67): As the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Grech has emphasized inclusivity, particularly for those excluded from the Church due to marital status or sexual preference.

4. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy, 69): Cardinal Zuppi, a close ally of Pope Francis, is seen as a favorite for the papacy. He has been the Archbishop of Bologna and currently heads the Italian Episcopal Conference.

5. Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Vatican, 70): Serving as the Vatican's Secretary of State for over a decade, Cardinal Parolin is a diplomatic figure with significant political influence.

6. Cardinal Wim Eijk (Netherlands, 70): A conservative figure, Cardinal Eijk has opposed some of Pope Francis' progressive views, particularly regarding civil remarriages and LGBTQ+ issues.

7. Cardinal Peter Erdo (Hungary, 72): A staunch conservative, Cardinal Erdo has been critical of the Church’s stance on refugees and divorced/remarried Catholics.