'Wholly Disproportionate': UK, France, Canada Condemn Intensified Military Operations In Gaza

Gaza: As Israeli strikes exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada have condemned Israel's increased military actions in the region and urged a two-state solution to ensure regional peace.

Following Israel's announcement of only allowing a 'basic quantity of food' into Gaza, the three leaders, in a joint statement, strongly denounced Israel's actions as a denial of essential humanitarian assistance.

After blocking the access for months, the Israeli Government recently announced that it will allow a 'basic quantity of food' into Gaza to ensure 'no starvation crisis develops.'

This move garnered global attention as the UK, France, and Canada, came forward and called this 'wholly inadequate'. The three leaders focused on some key demands in their joint statement that read, "We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. This level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable."

"We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023" - they added.

Points of focus in the joint statement -

1. Immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in Gaza.

2. Unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in association with the United Nations (UN).

3. Release of hostages held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

4. Two-state solution to ensure perpetual peace.

The statement also pointed out Israel's actions potentially risking a breach of International Humanitarian Law.

"We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law" - the statement read.

Leaders warn Israel to cease its offensive and lift aid restrictions:

The leaders warned Israel, hinting to action, if Israel does not cease its military offensive and lift aid restrictions, ' We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

The statement also supported the efforts led by the USA, Qatar, and Egypt to secure an immediate ceasefire.

Israel-Gaza Conflict:

The Israel-Gaza Conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas suddenly attacked around 1200 people in Southern Israel and took about 251 as hostages. It is presumed that Hamas still holds around 57 hostages.

Reportedly, Israel's subsequent retaliation has claimed over 50,000 lives in Gaza, which has attracted international condemnation.