'Whose Card Is This?' Sobbing Pakistani Soldiers Plead For Help In Baloch Custody As Asim Munir's Army Disowns Them | WATCH

Islamabad: A bizarre act of the Pakistani military has brought shame to the nation after Asim Munir's Army allegedly disowned their soldiers captured by the Baloch rebels. The deeply disturbing development surfaced after the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a harrowing video showing 7 Pakistani soldiers, captured in the restive Balochistan province, tearfully begging for their lives and challenging the military's denial of their identity.

The viral footage, circulated through BLA's media wing ‘Hakkal’, has exposed the Pakistan Army's ill intent and behaviour towards their soldiers, who risk their lives and fought for their country. The video has also outlined the surging tensions between the Baloch rebels and Islamabad.

The video, reportedly filmed in rugged terrain, shows the uniformed men, visibly terrified and emotional, kneeling surrounded by armed BLA fighters. They hold up their official Pakistani military identification cards and national ID documents to the camera, pleading for recognition and help. One soldier, sobbing uncontrollably, questions the army's disavowal, saying, "How can the army say these are not our men? Whose card is this? Look at my identity card- Pakistan issued this to me. I request, for God's sake, my father is a laborer and disabled, I'm the eldest at home. Don't say we're not your personnel."

Another soldier cries out, "We fight for Pakistan- why are you leaving us alone? Why recruit us just to abandon us now?" The soldiers repeatedly implore Army Chief General Asim Munir and the government not to forsake them, urging acceptance of the BLA's demands for their safe release in exchange for Baloch prisoners.

Soldiers Captured During BLA's ‘Operation Herof 2.0’

The BLA claims the 7 soldiers, part of regular army units, were seized during the second phase of ‘Operation Herof’, a recent insurgent campaign targeting military installations across Balochistan. The group alleged capturing over 20 personnel in total, releasing some identified as ethnic Baloch from local police or levies after warnings, while subjecting the rest to proceedings in a self-proclaimed ‘Baloch National Court’.

The video has raised questions about Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's grim propaganda tool to disown their soldiers after they are captured doing wrong. In the video, the captured soldiers were portrayed as betrayed by their own command, with one BLA fighter prompting them, saying, "The army says you're not theirs- what do you say? How will you prove it?" The soldiers' responses, flashing their service details, regiments, and IDs, aim to counter Pakistan's narrative that no personnel are missing.

Hostage Crisis Intensifies

Reportedly, Pakistan's military and the Shehbaz Sharif government have categorically denied the captives' affiliation, labelling the videos as fake and dismissing any missing soldiers or prospect of negotiations. The official statements insisted the men are not army personnel, with no confirmation of losses from the alleged operation.

On the other hand, the BLA countered that past exchange offers were ignored, accusing the Pakistani administration of valuing Baloch lives over their own troops. The group warned of execution if demands, primarily the release of Baloch prisoners, are unmet by the deadline, framing it as justice through their tribunal.