Why Are Imran Khan Supporters Protesting Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail?

Rawalpindi: The regime of Pakistan is facing intense public pressure as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to break into the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government had to deploy soldiers to the site to prevent the unrest from escalating and to reinforce the security of the jail.

It is reported that police personnel brutally assaulted the protesters for just seeking a meeting with Imran Khan, who is lodged in Adiala Jail.

Why Are Imran Khan Supporters Angry?

The supporters of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan are angry since they have allegedly been denied a meeting with him for nearly as long as a month. Along with several PTI members, Imran Khan's three sisters- Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan- have been trying to seek a meeting with Khan. The protesters are trying to seek information about the health and well-being of Khan.

Imran Khan protesters stage a sit-in protest outside Adiala Jail

Videos from the protest site showed Khan's sisters and several other protesters sitting outside the jail at night to meet him. The protest was livestreamed by PTI on social media platforms X and YouTube. The protest began after Opposition leaders were denied the permission to meet Khan on the scheduled visitation day.

The PTI has claimed that there has been no contact with Khan for more than three weeks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed Imran Khan has been incommunicado for 21 days

The official account of PTI Canada posted a statement by Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MNA) Jamal Ahsan Khan on X. In the X post, the PTI MNA said, “Imran Khan is a leader for the entire Muslim world, yet his own sisters have not been allowed to meet him for a month. Those sitting in these power corridors should reflect, because the day Imran Khan walks out of that jail, a wave the regime can't contain will rise with him.”

Imran Khan Removed From Adiala Jail?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerned after “unconfirmed rumors” suggested that Imran Khan has been moved from Adiala Jail. It said Khan's shifting from “Rawalpindi's maximum security prison” are raising concerns about his well-being. It also demanded that Imran Khan's sisters must be allowed “IMMEDIATE” access to him.

Khan's sister Aleema Khan said, "Who knows, maybe Imran has been shifted. Why are they not letting us meet him?”

However, there are no confirmed reports about his shifting.

Imran Khan's Sisters Manhandled

Around a week ago, police allegedly dragged Imran Khan's sisters from outside the Adiala jail and manhandled them before taking them into custody after they staged a 10-hour-long sit-in protest outside the prison, demanding to meet their jailed brother.

In a formal complaint filed with the Punjab Police, Khan's sister Noreen Niazi alleged that the violence was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation”.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, she said they were protesting peacefully over concerns for Khan's health condition. “We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” she said.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” she added.

PTI Website Banned For 667 Days

According to the official X page of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Canada, the website of PTI has been “unjustly” banned by the government of Pakistan for 667 days. In a post on X, PTI Canada called this “a clear sign of a regime terrified of truth and accountability”. It stated that silencing a party won’t silence the people.

The political party has continuously been calling for the release of Imran Khan from jail.