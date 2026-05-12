Why Did Iranian Planes Stay Back In Rawalpindi After Islamabad Talks? Here's What Pakistan Said

New Delhi: After reports came to light that Iran had sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi, Islamabad finally admitted that the aircraft had indeed arrived during the US-Iran ceasefire period. However, it denied its presence to any "linkage" with any military contingency.

While admitting the presence of aircraft at the base, the Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) however described the media report on their presence “misleading.”

“Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace. The Iranian aircraft arrived during the ceasefire period and bears no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement. Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context,” the statement from the FO read.

It added that multiple aircraft from both Iran and the United States had arrived in Pakistan during the first round of the Islamabad Talks for the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff. It further explained that in expectationg of future rounds of talks, some of those aircraft, along with some personnel, stayed back in the country.

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“Although formal negotiations have not yet resumed, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. In this context, visits by the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad were facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements. Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security,” the statement added.

Iranian Air Force RC-130 In Rawalpindi

CBS News had reported that Tehran had sent several aircraft to the Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi, which is also the headquarters of the Pakistan Army. “Among the military hardware was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft,” the report claimed.

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