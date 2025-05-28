Why Did Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Leave Royal Duties?

The 21-year-old royal will live in student accommodation and immerse herself in campus life. | Image: X

New Delhi: Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, second in line to the throne, is taking a break from royal duties to pursue full-time undergraduate studies in Australia. The 21-year-old royal will begin her academic journey at the University of Sydney in August 2025, where she will study International Relations and Political Economy.

The Norwegian Royal Household confirmed the Princess’s decision in an official statement, saying, “Her Royal Highness looks forward to dedicating herself to her studies in the years to come.”

As part of her university experience, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will reside in on-campus student housing.

Princess Ingrid’s move to Australia carries a personal connection. Her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, also spent a year in Australia during her youth, attending Wangaratta High School in Victoria.

While this move marks a temporary step away from public royal duties, it does not signal an abdication of her role within the Norwegian monarchy.