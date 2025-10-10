Updated 10 October 2025 at 14:45 IST
Why Donald Trump Lost Out On Nobel Prize Even After Gaza’s Israel-Hamas Peace Deal
US President Donald Trump was speculated to win the Nobel Peace Prize, given that he helped bring peace between Israel and Hamas.
Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Donald Trump Looses Nobel Peace Prize | Image: Republic World
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced the Nobel Peace Prize, and sadly, it was not Donald Trump, but María Corina Machado. There has been persistent speculation ahead of the announcement about the possibility of the prize going to U.S. President Donald Trump, fueled in part by the president himself. This seems to be the biggest snub for Trump.
This is a developing story.
