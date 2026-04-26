'Why I Did Any Of This...': Chilling Manifesto Reveals Why Cole Allen Opened Fire At White House Gala Dinner

Washington DC: Suspected shooter Cole Allen sent a chilling manifesto to his family just 10 minutes before opening fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where a high-profile White House Correspondents' Association gala dinner was ongoing. In the manifesto, the 31-year-old detailed motive behind the attack.

He justified his action by saying that he is a “citizen of the United States of America" and what his political representatives do, reflects on him.

He added that he was no longer willing to permit “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” “Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it,” he further said.

The shooter was most likely referring to US President Donald Trump, who was also present at the gala dinner.

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In the alleged manifesto, Cole Allen called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin”, revealing that he indeed had plans to assassinate administrative officials at the gala dinner.

Who Were Cole Allen's Targets?

In the manifesto, Cole Allen revealed that his targets were “administration officials” prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest. Notably, he excluded FBI chief Kash Patel from his target list.

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He added that he would target the US Secret Service agents “only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible”. He also hoped that the Secret Service agents would be wearing body armours.

Further, he said that hotel security, Capitol Police and National Guards officials were not his targets, unless they shot at him.

He classified hotel employees and guests as “not targets at all”.

He further wrote, "In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)"

The Shooting

Shortly after the dinner began, the shooter tore through the security and opened fire. As the shots rang, Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who were seated at the front of the ballroom.

During the rapid evacuation, a panicked Trump tripped and momentarily fell down while being rushed off the stage. As many as six security agents were seen helping the President up from the ground and rushing him to a secure location.