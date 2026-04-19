Why Iran Has Not Yet Burried Ali Khamenei 7 Weeks After Assassination?

Tehran: Weeks after the assasination of its country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his remains have not yet been laid to rest. Officials have cited concerns related to security and logistical challenges to bury to late leader.

According to a New York Post report, the authorities are considering the risks associated with holding a large public funeral, especially the possibility of Israeli strikes and unrest during such huge gatherings.

Behnam Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said that the regime is hesitant to proceed with the funeral. “Simply put, the regime is too afraid and too weak to roll the dice,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Ali Khamenei was eliminated in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 which propelled the region into a wider conflict which has now been blowing for over eight weeks.

Advertisement

How Is It Different From The 1989 Funeral

The long delay in the burial can be seen in contrast to the state funeral organised for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, held in much fanfare with millions crowding up for the event. Amid weeks of continued airstrikes ongoing since February 28, such a grand public event seems to be unlikely.

Reports have also come up highlighting internal dissent within the Islamic Regime of Iran and control over information, Behnam Taleblu said, adding that the government may be concerned about triggering public protests.

Advertisement

The Possible Burial Spot

Some reports have pointed out that Khamenei’s hometown Mashhad, located in northeastern Iran, may come up as a potential burial site. Notably, Mashhad is home to the revered shrine of Imam Reza, highlighting the symbolic significance behind this spot. Plans have been floated about burrying the late Supreme Leader near this shrine, which cound in turn, offer enhanced security to the spot.

The Initial Burial Date

Earlier, a three-day state funeral was planned on March 4. However, the plans were cancelled, owing to intensified US and Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported, saying that an “unprecedented turnout” was expected.