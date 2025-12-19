Why Is Bangladesh Boiling Again? Fresh Unrest Rocks Dhaka, Youth Leader Sharif Osman’s Death Triggers Violent Protests

Bangladesh witnessed a fresh wave of unrest late Thursday night after the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests spiralling into violence across parts of the capital. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Bangladesh witnessed a fresh wave of unrest late Thursday night after the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests spiralling into violence across parts of the capital. Offices of two of the country’s leading newspapers - The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star - were attacked, vandalised and set on fire by protesters.

According to local reports, demonstrations that began at Shahbag following confirmation of Osman Hadi’s death escalated around midnight. Protesters allegedly ran from Shahbag and forced their way into the Prothom Alo office, where they vandalised the premises, threw papers and computers onto the floor, and set documents ablaze. The Daily Star office was attacked shortly thereafter, with similar acts of vandalism reported.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader and spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, died after battling for his life for seven days. He passed away on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. His death triggered immediate protests by students and members of the public across Dhaka, including at Dhaka University, Shahbag and several key intersections.

As news of his demise spread, protesters poured onto the streets chanting slogans such as “Delhi or Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka”, “Indian aggression-break it down, crush it”, “Inqilab, Inqilab-long live, long live”, and “The blood of martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain”. Some demonstrators were also heard chanting, “We will all become Hadi; we will speak even in the face of bullets”.

Advertisement

The protests continued late into the night, with reports of vandalism, arson and clashes in different parts of the capital. Visuals from Dhaka showed a tense situation, with streets filled with demonstrators and security forces on alert.

The latest violence underscores simmering tensions in Bangladesh, where the death of a student and youth leader has once again acted as a flashpoint, pushing the country into another cycle of protests and street unrest.